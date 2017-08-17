Singapore High Commissioner to Malaysia criticises Utusan for false assertions in commentary on Elected Presidency

SINGAPORE: Singapore's High Commissioner to Malaysia Vanu Gopala Menon on Thursday (Aug 17) wrote a letter criticising Utusan Malaysia for publishing "false assertions" about the city's Presidential Election - the second time he has done so in four months.

The election, which will be held in September, is reserved for Malay candidates. Singapore's last Malay President was its first - President Yusof Ishak - more than 46 years ago.

On Aug 14, the Malay-language newspaper published a commentary titled "Presiden sekadar simbolik - Berubahkah nasib kaum Melayu di Singapura?", in which Marzita Abdullah said that despite sounding important, the President in Singapore was "merely symbolic and had no political power at all".

Ms Marzita also alleged that non-Malays were given more priority and advantage in Singapore, and that the local Malay community often regards itself as being sidelined in its own country.

In addition, the commentary questioned Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's assertion that the Government had no preferred candidate, highlighting that presidential hopeful Halimah Yacob was a Member of Parliament for the ruling People's Action Party for 16 years.

In his letter to Utusan, Mr Menon said: "Contrary to the false assertions in the commentary, the Singapore President, who is elected with a popular mandate, plays key roles in nation-building and in ensuring good governance."

He said such roles include being the "symbol and unifier of a multi-racial Singapore", "the custodian of the nation's reserves" and "protector of the integrity of its public service".

"Surely, Utusan Malaysia would agree that these are important tenets which every country should safeguard," Mr Menon added.

Singapore's envoy also stated that it was "incorrect" to say that non-Malays in Singapore have been given "priority and advantages". "We certainly do not have a race-based system of benefits and patronage," he wrote.

"Singapore's Malay community has achieved significant social and economic progress with Singapore's rules-based and meritocratic society. We are, as a nation, proud of these accomplishments, and we will achieve further progress together," Mr Menon added.

The High Commissioner first wrote to Utusan Malaysia in May, after it published an editorial on Singapore's upcoming election titled "Presiden Melayu Ke-2?" by Awang Selamat.

He said he had requested for his letter, which "pointed out several inaccuracies", to be published, but it was not, "for reasons I could not understand other than not providing a true picture to the readers", he said.

"Singapore will not tolerate the use of race or religion to promote ill-will between different segments of Singapore society, or to undermine our institutions," said Mr Menon in his latest letter, which was also published on Singapore's Foreign Affairs Ministry website.