Singapore, Hong Kong reaffirm longstanding friendship
Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean is on a working visit to Hong Kong from Apr 18 to 19.
- Posted 18 Apr 2017 23:43
- Updated 19 Apr 2017 03:10
SINGAPORE: Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean and Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying reaffirmed the longstanding friendship between Singapore and Hong Kong, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a media statement on Tuesday (Apr 18).
DPM Teo is in Hong Kong on a two-day working visit until Wednesday.
The MFA's statement on his visit is reproduced in full below:
Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean is in Hong Kong on a working visit from Apr 18 to 19, 2017.
On Apr 18, DPM Teo met Hong Kong Chief Executive (CE) and Vice Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Leung Chun-ying. DPM Teo congratulated CE Leung on his recent appointment as Vice Chairman of the CPPCC. DPM Teo and CE Leung reaffirmed the longstanding friendship at all levels between Singapore and Hong Kong and expressed appreciation that officials from both sides continue to have frequent exchanges to share experiences over the years.
CE-elect Mrs Carrie Lam hosted DPM Teo to lunch, during which DPM Teo congratulated her on her recent electoral success. They also exchanged views on developments in Singapore, Hong Kong and the region. DPM Teo expressed confidence in Hong Kong’s future development and reaffirmed Singapore’s commitment to build upon the strong bilateral cooperation in areas including the public service, housing, transport, culture and education. He also extended an invitation to CE-elect Lam to visit Singapore soon.
DPM Teo said that the stability and prosperity of the Hong Kong SAR is best assured under the “One Country, Two Systems” framework as an integral part of China. This arrangement is beneficial to Hong Kong SAR and China. In addition to building on Hong Kong’s extensive international links and advantages, Hong Kong can benefit from its integration with the Pearl River Delta region and the development of the “Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Big Bay area”.
On Apr 19, DPM Teo will have separate meetings with Vice Chairman of the CPPCC and former CE Tung Chee Hwa and a wide range of Hong Kong business leaders to exchange views on the developments in Hong Kong and the region. DPM Teo will also meet the Singaporean community in Hong Kong over a dinner reception.
