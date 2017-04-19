Singapore, Hong Kong reaffirm longstanding friendship

SINGAPORE: Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean and Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying reaffirmed the longstanding friendship between Singapore and Hong Kong, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a media statement on Tuesday (Apr 18).



DPM Teo is in Hong Kong on a two-day working visit until Wednesday.

The MFA's statement on his visit is reproduced in full below: