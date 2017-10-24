Singapore, India reaffirm 'strong and longstanding' defence relations

SINGAPORE: Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen and India's Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have reaffirmed the "strong and longstanding defence relationship" between Singapore and India.

Dr Ng hosted Ms Sitharaman to breakfast on Tuesday morning (Oct 24) at the sidelines of the 11th ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting (ADMM) and 4th ADMM-Plus, Singapore's Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said in a press release.

Both defence ministers also discussed ways to enhance bilateral defence cooperation under the revised Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA) signed in November 2015.

They acknowledged the good progress made under the revised DCA, such as the convening of the first Defence Industry Working Group in May 2016 and the inaugural Singapore-India Defence Ministers’ Dialogue held in June 2016.

Both sides are also looking forward to Dr Ng's upcoming visit to India in November for the second Defence Ministers' Dialogue, MINDEF added.

"Singapore and India enjoy regular defence interactions in multiple areas, including defence policy dialogues, high-level visits, military exchanges, training exercises and defence and technology cooperation," said MINDEF.

