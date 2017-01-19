Singapore, India renew air force agreement for another 5 years

SINGAPORE: Singapore has renewed a bilateral air force agreement with India, allowing the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) to continue its joint military training at Kalaikunda Air Force Station in India for another five years, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) announced on Thursday (Jan 19).

The Bilateral Agreement for the Conduct of Joint Military Training and Exercises in India between the RSAF and the Indian Air Force (IAF) was concluded in 2007 and last renewed in 2012.

Under the agreement, the RSAF will have regular opportunities to train with the IAF’s advanced Su-30 fighter aircraft.

The renewed agreement was signed by Singapore’s Permanent Secretary for Defence Chan Yeng Kit and India’s Defence Secretary G Mohan Kumar, and witnessed by Singapore's Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and India’s High Commissioner to Singapore Jawed Ashraf at MINDEF on Thursday.

Mr Kumar was in Singapore from Wednesday to Thursday to co-chair the 11th Singapore-India Defence Policy Dialogue with Mr Chan.

During the dialogue, which is a regular forum for both countries to discuss areas of defence cooperation and strategic developments of mutual interest, both sides underscored the "strong and growing ties" between the Singapore Armed Forces and the Indian Armed Forces, MINDEF said.



"Mr Kumar and Mr Chan also committed to strengthening bilateral defence interactions and welcomed deeper defence cooperation for mutual benefit," it added.

The Indian defence secretary also called on Dr Ng on Thursday, with both parties reaffirming the strong bilateral defence relations between both countries and discussing geopolitical and security developments in the region, the ministry said.



