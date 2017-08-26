Singapore, Indonesia conclude bilateral mine-countermeasure exercise

SINGAPORE: The navies of Singapore and Indonesia concluded a bilateral mine-countermeasure exercise by on Saturday morning (Aug 26) in Batam, Indonesia.



The joint exercise involved shore-based planning, live gunnery-firings and simulation training, said Singapore's Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) in news release.

The navies also ensured that the waters were cleared of mines so that international merchant ships can transit safely through the Singapore Strait.

The exercise, which started on Tuesday, is the 17th in the series. More than 300 personnel from the Republic of Singapore Navy and Indonesian Navy took part in this year's drill.

RSS Punggol conducting live gunnery-firing in the Singapore Strait during the joint exercise. (Photo: MINDEF)

The navies of both countries conduct regular professional exchanges, exercises and visits.



"These underscore the close and long-standing defence relationship between Singapore and Indonesia as the two countries mark 50 years of diplomatic relations this year," said MINDEF.