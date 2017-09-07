Singapore, Indonesia issue coral reef stamps to mark 50 years of bilateral ties

SINGAPORE: Singapore and Indonesia have launched a commemorative stamp set to mark 50 years of bilateral ties, Singapore Post (SingPost) said in a press release on Thursday (Sep 7).

"The joint issue by SingPost and Pos Indonesia features coral reefs of both countries, as the myriad interdependencies within these delicate ecosystems reflect the many ways in which Singapore and Indonesia are working together," SingPost said.

The stamps will be unveiled at the Istana on Thursday afternoon by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and President Joko Widodo, who is visiting Singapore for the Singapore-Indonesia Leaders’ Retreat.

The stamps are valued at S$1.30 each. Miniature sheets with both stamps are sold at S$2.75 each. Pre-cancelled first-day covers affixed with both stamps or with a miniature sheet are available at S$3.50 each.

The stamps and miniature sheets are available at all SingPost outlets, the Philatelic Store @ GPO and the Singapore Philatelic Museum.



First-day covers and presentation packs will be available only at the General Post Office, the Philatelic Store @ GPO, Tanjong Pagar post office, Ion Orchard post office, Jurong Point post office and Woodlands post office. All products can also be purchased online at shop.singpost.com.



This is the second collaboration between SingPost and Pos Indonesia. It follows a 2009 collaboration with stamps featuring tourist attractions of both countries.