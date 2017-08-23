Singapore inflation edges up to 0.6% in July on higher retail, water prices

SINGAPORE: Singapore's headline Consumer Price Index in July rose 0.6 per cent from a year earlier, a slightly faster pace than the 0.5 per cent in the previous month.



This is primarily due to higher retail and water prices, said the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Wednesday (Aug 23).

Collectively, prices for water and retail items - including clothing, footwear and household durables - rose by 1.2 per cent year-on-year, reversing the 0.2 per cent decline in June.

July was the first month that saw water tariffs go up as part of phased increase by 30 per cent over two years, as announced in this year's Budget.

Services inflation rose slightly to 1.4 per cent in July from 1.3 per cent in June, largely reflecting an increase in telecommunications services fees following price declines the previous month.

Private road transport inflation also came in higher at 3.5 per cent in July, compared to 3 per cent in June, mainly due to a smaller decline in car prices.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Electricity and gas costs, meanwhile, rose by 7.9 per cent in July - significantly lower than the 19.1 per cent increase in June. This could be attributed to a smaller increase in electricity tariffs following a fall in global oil prices in the preceding quarter, the authorities said.

The cost of accommodation, however, fell by a steeper 4.1 per cent in July, compared to a 3.9 per cent decline in the previous month, due to a smaller increase in the cost of housing maintenance and repairs.

Food inflation remained stable from the previous month at 1.4 per cent, as the rise in non-cooked food inflation was offset by lower price increases for prepared meals.

Core inflation, meanwhile, also edged up from 1.5 per cent to 1.6 per cent on account of higher water prices, as well as retail and services inflation, which were partially offset by a smaller increase in the cost of electricity and gas.

For 2017, MTI and MAS still expect core inflation to average 1 to 2 per cent compared with 0.9 per cent in 2016, while CPI is projected to rise to 0.5 to 1.5 per cent from -0.5 per cent last year.

They said the projected pick-up in inflation can be attributed to "the positive contribution of energy-related components and the impact of administrative price increases, rather than generalised demand-induced price pressures".