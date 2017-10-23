Singapore inflation remains at 0.4% in September

SINGAPORE: Singapore's inflation in September came in at 0.4 per cent on a year-on-year basis, according to figures from the Department of Statistics on Monday (Oct 23).

The headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) was unchanged from the previous month as higher services inflation offset a fall in private road transport inflation, said a joint release from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).

Prices in all categories were higher year-on-year apart from housing and utilities, which saw a decrease of 2.3 per cent from a year ago.

Services inflation edged up to 1.5 per cent in September from 1.4 per cent a month earlier, mainly due to a faster pace of increase in telecommunication services fees, which more than offset a smaller rise in holiday expenses and a larger decline in air fares, said MAS and MTI.

Private road transport inflation eased to 2.1 per cent in September from 2.6 per cent in the previous month, reflecting a larger decline in car prices, as well as a smaller year-ago increase in petrol prices, the joint release added.

Food inflation was 1.2 per cent in September, the same as in August, as the prices of non-cooked food and prepared meals rose at a similar pace in both months.

Accommodation cost fell by 3.9 per cent in September, the same rate of decline as in the preceding month, amid continued softness in the housing rental market.



Meanwhile, core inflation, which excludes accommodation and private road transport costs, rose to 1.5 per cent in September from 1.4 per cent in August due to higher services inflation.