Singapore invited to attend trilateral maritime patrol launch as observer

SINGAPORE: Singapore will attend the launch of the Trilateral Maritime Patrol (TMP) by Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines as an observer, at the invitation of the three member states of the joint patrols, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said on Saturday (Jun 17).

Senior Minister of State for Defence Dr Mohamad Maliki Bin Osman will represent Minister of Defence Dr Ng Eng Hen at the ceremony in Tarakan, Indonesia on Jun 19.



In its statement, MINDEF said that Singapore the republic is supportive of the littoral states' efforts to enhance regional maritime security and counter-terrorism cooperation under the TMP.

MINDEF and the Singapore Armed Forces have offered its Information Fusion Centre (IFC) to assist and facilitate maritime information sharing for the TMP, it added.



The IFC has linkages to around 70 operations centres from more than 35 countries, and currently hosts 16 international liaison officers from countries such as Australia, Brunei, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, United Kingdom and the United States, allowing better regional coordination against maritime threats.

While in Tarakan, Dr Maliki will also meet the defence ministers from the countries attending the ceremony to discuss regional counter-terrorism efforts and cooperation.



Besides Singapore, the three member states of the joint patrols also invited Brunei to attend the launch as an observer.