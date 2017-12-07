Singapore invited to participate in G20 meetings and summit in 2018

SINGAPORE: Singapore has been invited by Argentina to participate in the Group of Twenty (G20) meetings and Buenos Aires Summit next year, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and Ministry of Finance (MOF) said in a joint statement on Thursday (Dec 7).

Held from Nov 30 to Dec 1, the Buenos Aires Summit will be the 13th meeting of G20 heads of state and government.

Attendees will discuss the challenges facing the global economy and policies to promote "strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth", said the joint statement.

"Singapore and Argentina enjoy warm relations and close cooperation in multilateral fora," the statement said.

"As a major financial centre and hub for investments into Asia, Singapore looks forward to contributing actively to the G20 discussions on promoting an open, rules-based international economic system as well as on infrastructure financing, international tax cooperation and the future of work."

It added that the G20 Eminent Persons Group on Global Financial Governance, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and tasked to review issues relating to global financial governance, will submit its final recommendations to the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors by October next year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the incoming chairman of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2018, Singapore will work with the Argentine G20 presidency to "enhance cooperation between the G20 and ASEAN, one of the fastest growing regions in the world", said MFA and MOF.

As a member of the Global Governance Group, Singapore will also seek to promote "stronger engagement" between the G20 and the wider United Nations membership, the joint statement added.

Singapore will collaborate with the Argentine G20 presidency, other G20 members and invited partners to "achieve a successful outcome" at next year's summit and meetings, the ministries added.