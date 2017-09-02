Singapore issues travel advisory over violence in Rakhine State

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Saturday (Sep 2) issued a travel advisory after violent clashes took place in Myanmar's Northern Rakhine State.

"Singaporeans should avoid non-essential travel to the Maungdaw, Rathedaung and Buthidaung townships, and reconsider travel to other parts of Northern Rakhine State," MFA said.

"While tourist destinations in Rakhine State such as Ngapali beach and Mrauk U historic sites remain unaffected, Singaporeans are strongly advised to exercise caution as the security situation can deteriorate quickly."

MFA also advised Singaporeans currently in Rakhine State or travelling to Myanmar to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions for their personal safety, including monitoring the local news closely and heeding local authorities' instructions.

The ministry strongly encouraged these Singaporeans to e-Register with MFA as well as stay in touch with family and friends. They should also purchase comprehensive travel and medical insurance and be familiar with the terms and coverage, it added.

Those who need urgent consular assistance may contact the Singapore Embassy in Yangon or the MFA Duty Office at:

Embassy of the Republic of Singapore in Myanmar

238 Dhamazedi Road, Bahan Township, Yangon

Tel: +95-1-559-001, +95-1-559-916

Duty phone: +95-9-250-863-840

Email: singemb_ygn@mfa.sg

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hours)

Tel: 6379 8800, 6379 8855

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg