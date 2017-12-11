Singapore joins search for Malaysian anglers missing near Pedra Branca

SINGAPORE: Singapore has joined a search-and-rescue operation to find two Malaysian anglers who went missing after their boat sank near Pedra Branca on Sunday (Dec 10).



Tan Soon Heng, 35, and Chan Chong Kuok, 51, who are from Johor Baru, disappeared after their boat reportedly sank about 500 metres from Middle Rocks, which is near Pedra Branca.



They were spotted by the Abu Bakar Maritime Base clinging onto their boat that capsized at 4.20pm on Sunday, said the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency's (Southern Region) deputy director of operations, Sanifah Yusof.

A Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) patrol boat was deployed immediately, but the boat had already sunk and the two men were missing, added Sanifah.



The operation resumed on Monday with personnel from the MMEA, Malaysia's Marine Police and Royal Malaysian Army.



Singapore's Defence Minister Dr Ng Eng said in a Facebook post on Monday that the Singapore Navy was sent to help on Sunday evening, with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore coordinating the rescue mission.

Indonesian authorities have also joined in the search.

"Ships and helicopters from various agencies are involved," Dr Ng said.



Republic of Singapore Navy servicemen joined the search from Sunday evening, and the Republic of Singapore Air Force sent helicopters on Monday. (Photo: Facebook / Ng Eng Hen)

The RSS Sovereignty is among one of Singapore's assets that have been deployed and navy personnel are stationed on Pedra Branca to monitor the waters.



The Republic of Singapore Air Force joined the rescue mission on Monday morning.



A Singapore Police Coast Guard craft taking part in the search, together with a Royal Malaysian Navy's Handalan-class vessel and an Indonesian Navy's Sibarau-class vessel. (Photo: Facebook / Ng Eng Hen)

Dr Ng commended the joint effort by Singapore, Malaysian and Indonesian authorities, calling it a "good working relationship".





"I’m glad that such close coordination occurs when lives are at stake. I hope we find the two men," said Dr Ng in his post.

