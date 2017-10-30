Singapore Embassy in Yangon in contact with journalist arrested in Myanmar: MFA

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Embassy in Yangon is in contact with Myanmar authorities over the detention of a freelance Singaporean photographer in the country, a spokesperson for Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Monday (Oct 30).

Lau Hon Meng was detained for making an unauthorised video recording of Myanmar's Hluttaw, or House of Representatives building last Friday.

On Monday, the MFA spokesperson said that the Singapore Embassy in Yangon was notified by the Myanmar Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mr Lau's arrest on the same day.

Investigations by the Myanmar authorities are ongoing, MFA said.

It added that the Singapore Embassy is in contact with Myanmar authorities over Mr Lau's detention.



"The Embassy will provide the necessary consular assistance to Mr Lau and is closely monitoring developments to ensure that due process is accorded to Mr Lau. MFA and the Embassy are in close contact with Mr Lau’s family," MFA said.

Mr Lau, a freelancer contracted by the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation, was arrested last week in Nay Pyi Taw, together with Malaysian journalist Mok Choy Lin.

Both Mr Lau and Ms Mok will be held in custody until their first court hearing on charges that carry up to three years in jail or a fine for the import and export of "restricted or banned goods" without obtaining a license.