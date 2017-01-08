Singapore keen to further strengthen relations with Cambodia: President Tony Tan

PHNOM PENH: Singapore and Cambodia will naturally grow closer together as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) continues on its path of integration, said Singapore President Tony Tan Keng Yam on Sunday (Jan 8).



Speaking at a reception for some 200 overseas Singaporeans in Cambodia as part of his State Visit to the country, Dr Tan said: “Our trade and investment ties are healthy. Singapore was Cambodia’s eighth largest trading partner and third largest investor last year.”

He added: “Singapore’s businesses are active in many sectors including real estate, finance, energy, agriculture, logistics, and consumer products. Singapore and Cambodia are well-connected by 43 weekly flights, paving the way for increasing people-to-people exchanges, business partnerships, and tourism flows.”



“Singapore is keen to further strengthen relations with Cambodia,” said Dr Tan, who was making his first visit to the country, where about 250 Singaporeans are electronically-registered as living and working.



Dr Tan arrived in capital, Phnom Penh on Sunday (Jan 8) as he began the first leg of his State Visit to Cambodia and Laos. He later attended a wreath-laying Ceremony at Cambodia’s Independence Monument, honouring the country’s war dead.



On Monday (Jan 9), Dr Tan will call on Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni and Prime Minister Hun Sen as part of his visit.