Singapore leaders congratulate French President-elect Macron

SINGAPORE: President Tony Tan Keng Yam and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have written letters to congratulate newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron.

In his letter dated May 8, Dr Tan said he looks forward to working with President-elect Macron to further strengthen the "excellent" bilateral relations between France and Singapore. "Our two countries have a strong and mutually beneficial cooperation in trade and investment, defence and security, research and development, and culture and education. We are also developing new areas of cooperation focussed on innovation," he wrote. He noted that Singapore hosts one of the largest communities of French nationals in Asia, which has "contributed much to enrich the social, economic and cultural fabric of Singapore".



Dr Tan said he was heartened by the longstanding and deep ties between the two nations following a state visit to France in May 2015 to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.



He also invited President-elect Macron to visit Singapore.



Prime Minister Lee, meantime, said he is confident that under Mr Macron's leadership, "France will emerge stronger". He described bilateral relations as a "multifaceted and longstanding partnership", underpinned by shared interests and perspectives.



"The Singapore-France Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership in 2012 underscores our close cooperation across many areas including defence and security, trade and investment, research and development, and culture and education. The Joint Declaration on Innovation, recently issued in March 2017, paves the way for stronger collaboration in new areas including space technology, renewable energies, smart urban solutions, FinTech, healthcare and biomedical sciences, and cybersecurity," wrote PM Lee.



He said Singapore looks forward to the ratification of the EU-Singapore Free Trade Agreement, which will further enhance bilateral ties.



"I wish you good health and every success, and look forward to meeting you soon," wrote Mr Lee.