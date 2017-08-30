Singapore leaders congratulate Malaysia on 60th Merdeka Day

SINGAPORE: President Tony Tan Keng Yam, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan have written congratulatory letters to their Malaysian counterparts ahead of Malaysia's 60th Merdeka Day, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Wednesday (Aug 30).

Malaysia's Merdeka Day falls on Aug 31 each year.

In his letter to Agong Sultan Muhammad V, Dr Tan said Singapore-Malaysia ties are flourishing, and stated his confidence that Malaysia will continue to enjoy peace, prosperity and harmony under the king's "wise counsel and vision".

In his letter to Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, Prime Minister Lee said Singapore deeply values its friendship and cooperation with Malaysia.

"Malaysia has a strong and vibrant economy, and plays an active and influential role in our region and the international community. As Malaysia’s close neighbour, Singapore too has benefited from Malaysia’s stability and prosperity," PM Lee wrote.

PRESIDENT TONY TAN'S LETTER TO THE MALAYSIAN KING

His Majesty The Yang di-Pertuan Agong XV

Sultan Muhammad V

Malaysia

Your Majesty,

On behalf of the people of Singapore, it is my pleasure to convey our heartfelt congratulations to Your Majesty on the milestone occasion of Malaysia’s 60th Merdeka Day.

Over the past six decades, Malaysia has achieved significant progress and development. I am confident that under Your Majesty’s wise counsel and vision, Malaysia will continue to enjoy peace, prosperity and harmony.

Singapore-Malaysia ties are flourishing, underpinned by the deep ties of friendship between our peoples and a shared commitment to work together for the mutual benefit of our countries. Singapore and Malaysia enjoy an excellent relationship and have good cooperation across all sectors. The close ties between our two countries will be further enhanced with upcoming bilateral projects such as the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail and Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link. I look forward to our two countries continuing to strengthen this valued partnership for the future.

My wife and I wish Your Majesty continued good health and happiness.



Yours sincerely,

TONY TAN KENG YAM



PM LEE'S LETTER TO PM NAJIB

Dear Prime Minister Najib,

On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I extend my warmest congratulations on the special occasion of Malaysia’s 60th Merdeka Day.

Over the last 60 years, Malaysia has achieved remarkable growth and success. Malaysia has a strong and vibrant economy, and plays an active and influential role in our region and the international community. As Malaysia’s close neighbour, Singapore too has benefited from Malaysia’s stability and prosperity.

Singapore deeply values our friendship and cooperation with Malaysia. We share a long history with strong people-to-people ties and closely inter-linked economies. Today, we are among each other’s top trading and investment partners. Projects such as the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail and Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link will bring our peoples even closer together.

Singapore and Malaysia also work closely in multilateral fora such as ASEAN and the UN. In an increasingly unpredictable global environment, our two countries need to work even more closely to tackle common threats and challenges, including radicalisation and terrorism. I am confident that our two Governments will continue to strengthen bilateral cooperation and work for our shared vision of a stable, cohesive and connected ASEAN.

Ho Ching and I wish you and Rosmah continued good health and success. We also look forward to welcoming you in Singapore for the 8th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat later this year.



Yours sincerely,

LEE HSIEN LOONG

YAB Dato’ Sri Mohd Najib bin Tun Haji Abdul Razak

Prime Minister

Malaysia

DR BALAKRISHNAN'S LETTER TO ANIFAH AMAN

YB Dato’ Sri Anifah bin Hj Aman

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Malaysia

Dear Dato’ Sri Anifah,

I would like to convey my warmest congratulations on the momentous occasion of Malaysia’s 60th Merdeka Day.

Malaysia has made great strides over the last six decades. The stability and socio-economic progress that Malaysia has achieved is an inspiration for many other countries around the world. Malaysia has also made valuable contributions to regional and global peace and security.



Singapore and Malaysia are close neighbours tightly bound by an intertwined history and strong people-to-people ties. We enjoy an excellent relationship and are close partners within ASEAN. I am confident that we will continue to build on the solid foundation that we have to strengthen our bilateral ties for many years to come.



My wife Joy joins me in sending our best wishes to you and Datin Sri Siti Rubiah.



Yours sincerely,

DR VIVIAN BALAKRISHNAN