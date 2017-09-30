Singapore leaders congratulate Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang on China's 68th anniversary

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob wrote to Chinese President Xi Jinping, congratulating him on the 68th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday (Sep 30).



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong too, sent a congratulatory message to Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, adding that he looked forward to hosting Mr Li and his wife Mdm Cheng Hong in Singapore "at the earliest mutually convenient time".

The Chinese premier earlier accepted PM Lee's invitation to make an official visit, although no date was mentioned.

Mdm Halimah's and Mr Lee's letters are reproduced below.

Congratulatory message from President Halimah Yacob to President Xi Jinping



28 September 2017



His Excellency Xi Jinping

President

People’s Republic of China



Your Excellency,



On behalf of the people of the Republic of Singapore, I would like to convey my warmest congratulations on the 68th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.



Over the past decades, China’s peaceful development has uplifted the lives of the Chinese people, and contributed much to the stability and prosperity of our region and the world. I am confident that under your leadership, China will enjoy continued peace and prosperity.



Singapore and China enjoy longstanding and friendly relations. Our cooperation covers a wide range of areas including trade and investment, financial services, human resource development, social governance, sustainable development and defence. We are advancing towards the substantive upgrade of the China-Singapore Free Trade Agreement.



Besides the two successful Government-to-Government projects namely, the Suzhou Industrial Park and the Tianjin Eco-city, our third Government-to-Government project, the Sino-Singapore (Chongqing) Connectivity Initiative, has seen good progress and is starting to contribute to the “Belt and Road” Initiative, Yangtze River Economic Belt and Western Region Development initiatives. In support of closer cooperation on the “Belt and Road” Initiative, we established three bilateral platforms for (i) infrastructure connectivity, (ii) financial connectivity and support; and (iii) third party cooperation, including the joint training of officials from “Belt and Road” countries. Recently, our two judiciaries have established a Judicial and Legal Roundtable to facilitate closer cooperation and sharing on judicial and legal matters, including to support the “Belt and Road” Initiative. I am confident that the successful implementation of these initiatives would raise our partnership to a new high point.



Singapore and China have also worked well at regional and multilateral fora. As the ASEAN-China Country Coordinator and incoming ASEAN Chair in 2018, Singapore will continue to be an honest broker to work closely with China and other ASEAN Member States to promote greater mutual understanding and cooperation between ASEAN and China.



I wish the People’s Republic of China continued peace and prosperity. My husband and I also wish you and Madam Peng continued good health and success.



Yours sincerely,



HALIMAH YACOB





Congratulatory message from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to Premier Li Keqiang



28 September 2017



Dear Premier Li,



On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Singapore, I warmly congratulate you on the auspicious occasion of the 68th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.



China has made remarkable progress over the last few decades. A vibrant and prosperous China has greatly benefitted its people, and also contributed to the growth and development of our region and the world. I am confident that China will continue to adapt, innovate and advance in our fast-changing global environment.



Singapore cherishes its friendship with China, which is anchored on deepening and broadening bilateral economic, political and cultural cooperation. During my recent Official Visit to China in September at the invitation of Your Excellency, we reaffirmed the substantial progress we had made in building an “All Round Cooperative Partnership Progressing with the Times”. To enhance our bilateral cooperation, our officials are working hard towards the expeditious conclusion of a substantive upgrade of the China-Singapore Free Trade Agreement. Our judiciaries have also held the inaugural Judicial and Legal Roundtable in August to share experiences on judicial and legal matters.



The good progress made in our third Government-to-Government project, the Sino-Singapore (Chongqing) Connectivity Initiative, a demonstrative project on the “Belt and Road” Initiative, is testament to our strong support for China’s regional development. We have also jointly established three bilateral platforms for “Belt and Road” cooperation on (i) infrastructure connectivity, (ii) financial connectivity and support; and (iii) third party cooperation, including on the joint training of officials from “Belt and Road” countries.



Regionally, Singapore and China have worked well together to promote peace and stability. ASEAN-China relations have improved significantly over the past year with the implementation of several economic initiatives and constructive confidence building measures. As the country coordinator for ASEAN-China dialogue relations and the incoming ASEAN Chair, Singapore will continue to play a constructive role to promote stronger ASEAN-China cooperation.



Please accept my best wishes for your good health and continued success. Ho Ching and I look forward to hosting you and Madam Cheng Hong on an official visit to Singapore at the earliest mutually convenient time.

Yours sincerely,



LEE HSIEN LOONG



His Excellency Li Keqiang

Premier of the State Council

People’s Republic of China

