Singapore leaders offer condolences for victims of Portugal forest fires

SINGAPORE: President Tony Tan Keng Yam and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have written to Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and Prime Minister Antonio Costa respectively to convey their condolences for victims of the forest fires in central Portugal.



More than 60 people have been killed in the massive inferno and well over 1,000 firefighters are battling to quell the flames.



In a letter dated Jun 20, Dr Tan said on behalf of the people of Singapore, he extends heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies Portuguese people on the loss of life and damage caused by the fires.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by this tragedy and their families. I wish them strength and resolve to overcome their difficulties through this period of adversity,” he wrote.

Prime Minister Lee told his Portuguese counterpart he was “saddened” to learn of the devastating forest fires. “Our thoughts are with the Portuguese people during this difficult time. We also pray for the safety of the rescue workers,” he said, adding that he was confident that Portugal will “overcome this disaster with fortitude”.

