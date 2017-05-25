Singapore leaders send condolences, express solidarity with Indonesia after Jakarta attack

SINGAPORE: President Tony Tan Keng Yam and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have written to Indonesian President Joko Widodo to convey their condolences over Wednesday's (May 24) bomb attack at a bus terminal in East Jakarta.

In his letter dated May 25, Dr Tan said he is "deeply saddened" to learn of the blasts at the Kampung Melayu bus terminal, which killed the two suicide bombers and three policemen.

"Singapore strongly condemns this violent and callous act of terror which has caused the loss of innocent lives and many injuries. We stand in solidarity with the people of Indonesia during this difficult time," said Dr Tan. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones of those affected."

Mr Lee joined Dr Tan in condemning the attack, calling it a "senseless act of violence".

"The loss of lives and multiple injuries caused to the police and civilians was tragic, especially coming right before the holy month of Ramadan," Mr Lee wrote. "On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I offer our deepest condolences to the bereaved families."

He added: "We stand together with Indonesia against terrorism. I am confident that the Indonesian government and people will overcome this swiftly."