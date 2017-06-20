Singapore leaders send condolences on Finsbury Park attack, Grenfell Tower fire

SINGAPORE: President Tony Tan Keng Yam and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong wrote to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Theresa May with their condolences on the attack at Finsbury Park and Grenfell Tower fire, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday (Jun 20).



Their letters are reproduced below:



LETTER FROM PRESIDENT TONY TAN KENG YAM TO QUEEN ELIZABETH II

20 June 2017



Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Buckingham Palace

London SW1A 1AA



Your Majesty,

I was appalled by the attack in Finsbury Park on Jun 19, 2017 when innocent worshippers were leaving a nearby mosque after the evening prayers. Attacks that target specific communities and could divide societies deserve our condemnation. More than ever, efforts to build inter-racial and inter-religious bridges are needed.



During this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of the casualties of the attack in Finsbury Park, as well as the dreadful fire in Grenfell Tower on Jun 14, 2017 which claimed many lives and destroyed numerous homes.



Yours sincerely,



TONY TAN KENG YAM



LETTER FROM PRIME MINISTER LEE HSIEN LOONG TO PM MAY



20 June 2017



Dear Prime Minister,



I am shocked and saddened by the heinous attack in Finsbury Park on Jun 19, 2017, after evening prayers during the Holy Month of Ramadan. Actions motivated by communal and religious hatred, which will incite tensions between different communities cannot be tolerated. Crimes inspired by Islamophobia must be condemned, just as much as extremist jihadist terrorism. We stand in solidarity with the United Kingdom to condemn this horrific act and bring its perpetrators to justice.



I also read with sadness the tragic fire that broke out in Grenfell Tower on Jun 14, 2017. The scale of the disaster shocked the world, even one jaded by news of misfortunes and tragedies.



My deepest condolences go out to the families of the innocent victims of the Finsbury Park attack and the Grenfell Tower fire. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of the United Kingdom during these difficult times.



Yours sincerely,



LEE HSIEN LOONG

