Singapore leaders send condolences on the death of Kedah Sultan

SINGAPORE: Acting President JY Pillay and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have written to the wife of the late Sultan of Kedah to express their condolences on his death.

Sultan Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah died on Monday (Sep 11), two months away from what would have been his 90th birthday. The funeral in Alor Star on Tuesday was attended by thousands of people, including Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan who represented Singapore.

In his letter to the Sultanah of Kedah, Hajah Haminah, Mr Pillay said that Sultan Abdul Halim had "an extraordinary reign that lasted almost six decades", during which he made history by becoming Malaysia's Yang di-Pertuan Agong twice.

"As Agong, he was a benevolent and wise ruler who held the welfare of the people of Malaysia above all else," Mr Pillay wrote, adding that he also showed "tremendous care and love" for the people of Kedah.

He noted the Sultan's state visit to Singapore in May 2014, which helped to "strengthen the bilateral relationship between Singapore and Malaysia, and bring the two countries closer together."

"His Royal Highness’ passing is a sad loss and he will be dearly missed. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time."

In a separate letter to the Sultanah, PM Lee said he was "deeply saddened" to hear about Sultan Abdul Halim's passing.



"He was warm and engaging, and I enjoyed my conversation with him very much," said PM Lee, recalling the Sultan's state visit to Singapore.

Me Lee added: "During his two terms as Yang di-Pertuan Agong, His Royal Highness served the nation with selfless dedication. Despite the heavy demands his royal duties placed on him, His Royal Highness conducted himself with humility and was always concerned for the well-being of his people.



"His Royal Highness’ passing is a great loss to the people of Malaysia, and he will be dearly missed by everyone."