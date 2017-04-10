Singapore leaders send condolences over church bombings in Egypt

SINGAPORE: President Tony Tan Keng Yam and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have written to their respective Egyptian counterparts to express their condolences over Sunday's Islamic State-linked attacks at two churches in Egypt.

“I was appalled by the attacks on the Mar Girgis Church in Tanta and the St Mark’s Cathedral in Alexandria on Sunday, which led to numerous deaths and injuries,” Dr Tan wrote in a letter on Monday (Apr 10) to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi.

“On behalf of the people of Singapore, I express my heartfelt condolences to Your Excellency and the families of the victims, and wish those injured a speedy recovery,” he said.

President Tan added that Singapore strongly condemns the heinous attacks and stands in solidarity with Egypt in the fight against terrorism. "I am confident that under your leadership, the Egyptian people will remain united against all attempts to sow hatred and division,” he said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Egypt and its people during this difficult time."



At least 44 people were killed in the two bombings as Coptic Christians were marking Palm Sunday - the deadliest attacks on the minority in recent memory - prompting the Egyptian President to announce a three-month state of emergency.

In his letter to Egyptian Prime Minister Sherif Ismail, Mr Lee said he was shocked by the deadly attacks, adding that Singapore “strongly condemns such reprehensible acts against civilians at places of worship aimed to sow division and foment hatred”.

He added: “Egypt has long stood firm and united against terror and violence. I am confident that Egypt and her people will overcome the latest attacks, and that Egyptian society will remain strong and cohesive.”