Singapore leaders send condolences over deadly China landslide

SINGAPORE: President Tony Tan Keng Yam and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have written to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang respectively to convey their condolences over the deadly landslide which engulfed Xinmo village in Sichuan province on Saturday (Jun 24).

Ten people have been confirmed dead and hopes are fast fading of finding the 93 people still missing, more than 48 hours after disaster struck.

In a letter dated Jun 26, Dr Tan offered his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and those affected.

"I wish those injured a speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with China and its people during this difficult time," he wrote.

Meanwhile, PM Lee said he is "deeply saddened" to learn of the devastation caused by the landslide.

"I am confident that under the leadership of President Xi Jinping and yourself, the Chinese government authorities are doing their best in the search and rescue efforts, and those affected will be able to recover from this disaster," said PM Lee in his letter to Premier Li.

"Our thoughts are with your people during this difficult time."