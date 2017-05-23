Singapore leaders strongly condemn Manchester Arena attack, send condolences

SINGAPORE: President Tony Tan Keng Yam and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have written to Queen Elizabeth II and British Prime Minister Theresa May respectively to convey their condolences on Monday's attack on Manchester Arena.

At least 22 were killed, including children, and nearly 60 others injured in what Mrs May called a "callous terrorist attack".

In his letter dated May 23, Dr Tan said he was "deeply saddened" to learn of the attack.

"Singapore strongly condemns this vicious act that has claimed numerous lives and left many injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with the British people during this time of grief," said Dr Tan.



He added: "I am certain that the United Kingdom will stand firm in the face of adversity, and overcome this difficult period with strength."

Prime Minister Lee, meanwhile, expressed his "deepest condolences" on the loss of lives caused by the attack.

"Singapore strongly condemns this senseless act of violence. We must never allow such acts to divide our societies and bring fear to our daily lives," said Mr Lee in his letter to Mrs May. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the British people, especially the victims and their families, during this difficult time."

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) earlier said there have been no reports of Singaporeans directly affected of injured in the blast.