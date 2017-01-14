Singapore looks after its own borders but won't track other countries' citizens: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE: Singapore works to keep its borders safe, but does not keep tabs on other countries’ citizens, said Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam on Saturday (Jan 14), following the arrest and subsequent release of eight Indonesians who were turned away at Woodlands Checkpoint on Tuesday.

Mr Shanmugam was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a community event, in response to a question on whether Singapore’s authorities will continue to monitor these men.

"Without going too much into operational details, what happens in Indonesia is not something that we can control. Nor do we generally go and monitor people in other countries. That’s for their agencies. We look after our borders, and we pick up anyone whom we think is potentially troublesome or could engage in activities like terrorism. And in this case, we picked them up - our ICA officers did very well and they were not allowed entry,” said Mr Shanmugam.

The group was arrested while trying to enter Singapore, after Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers found Islamic State images on one of their mobile phones. They were then handed over the Malaysian police for further investigations, and subsequently deported to Batam. The men were released on Friday, after Indonesian police found they had no links to the terrorist group.

Mr Shanmugam was also asked how ICA officers managed to find those photos.

“I won’t go into operational details. We have a set of procedures and I can’t go into how we check, how is it that we found out. The moment you disclose these and you talk publicly, your agency's ability to identify (them) in future is compromised,” he said.