Singapore maintains 2017 growth forecast as economy expands 2.7% in Q1

The economy is expected to grow between 1 and 3 per cent for 2017, with growth likely to come in higher than 2 per cent “barring the materialisation of downside risks”, says the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s economy clocked a quicker-than-expected 2.7 per cent growth in the first quarter of 2017 from a year earlier, data from the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) showed on Thursday (May 25).

The ministry also said it will maintain its growth forecast for the year at 1 to 3 per cent, with growth likely to come in higher than 2 per cent “barring the materialisation of downside risks”.

While economic growth slowed from the 2.9 per cent expansion seen in the fourth quarter of 2016, the year-on-year gross domestic product (GDP) for the first quarter outperformed the Government’s earlier estimate of 2.5 per cent growth and was in line with a Reuters poll of economists.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, the economy shrunk 1.3 per cent, a reversal of the strong 12.3 per cent rebound in the preceding quarter but better than the official advance estimate of a 1.9 per cent contraction. Economists polled by Reuters had expected GDP growth to contract by 1 per cent in the first three months of 2017.

Among sectors, the manufacturing industry grew by 8 per cent year-on-year, moderating from the 11.5 per cent growth recorded in the previous quarter. The sector’s growth was primarily driven by the electronics and precision engineering clusters, which expanded on the back of robust global demand for semiconductors and semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the manufacturing sector contracted by 1.5 per cent, a pullback from the 39.8 per cent expansion in the preceding quarter.

The construction sector contracted 1.4 per cent year-on-year, extending the 2.8 per cent decline in the previous quarter, due to continued weakness in private sector construction works. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the sector grew 4.3 per cent, faster than the 0.8 per cent growth in the preceding quarter.

GLOBAL ECONOMIC OUTLOOK IMPROVED: MTI

In its report, MTI said the outlook for the global economy has improved slightly since early 2017 on the back of an improvement in the growth outlook for the advanced economies. Overall, global growth this year is expected to be higher than that in 2016.

The US economy, in particular, is projected to grow at a faster pace in 2017. On the other hand, growth in the eurozone is likely to remain modest given that consumption growth may be dampened to some extent by rising energy prices, which could have a negative impact on consumers’ real disposable income, the report said.

Closer to home, China’s economic growth is projected to ease marginally this year, as the continued slowdown in the heavy industries is likely to weigh on investments for the rest of the year. Meanwhile, growth among the key ASEAN economies is expected to pick up in 2017, supported by resilient domestic demand and the recovery in merchandise exports.

However, key risks such as rising anti-globalisation sentiments, as well as political risks and economic uncertainties in Europe and the US remain. Meanwhile, monetary conditions may tighten further in China amid efforts to contain leverage and risks in the financial system. Should there be a steeper-than-intended pullback in credit, investment spending and hence growth in China could slow down more sharply than expected, MTI said.

Against this external backdrop, trade-related sectors such as manufacturing, as well as transportation and storage, are likely to provide support to the Singapore economy in 2017. In particular, growth in the electronics and precision engineering clusters is expected to be sustained for the rest of the year on the back of the strong recovery in global demand for semiconductors and semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

Meanwhile, the information and communications sector, as well as the education, health and social services sectors, are expected to remain resilient.

As such, MTI said it will maintain its GDP growth forecast for 2017 at 1 to 3 per cent. “Although the performance of the Singapore economy was resilient in the first quarter, and the global growth outlook has improved slightly, downside risks in the global economy remain. Barring the materialisation of downside risks, GDP growth is likely to come in higher than the 2 per cent,” it said.

MTI WATCHING OUT FOR "UNEVENNESS" IN VARIOUS SECTORS

MTI's permanent secretary Loh Khum Yean added that the ministry is watching out for "a certain unevenness" in the performance of various sectors.

While industries including electronics and precision engineering continue to support growth, other sectors such as construction continued to contract in the first quarter.

"We need to watch how these other sectors continue to perform over the coming months and we will do so before we consider whether to adjust the forecast range," he said.

With the GDP growth forecast remaining unchanged, a representative from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said the central bank's April monetary policy statement remains appropriate.