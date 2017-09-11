Singapore, Malaysia police thwart cross-border Internet love scam

SINGAPORE: Singapore and Malaysia's police forces jointly busted an Internet love scam syndicate that cheated victims from both sides of the Causeway of about S$245,000, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Monday (Sep 11).

Such scams involve scammers cultivating online relationships with victims, then falsely claiming that they had been detained by government authorities and asking for money from the victims to pay the fines and fees.

The scammers usually posed as successful or attractive individuals, SPF said.

In a news release, SPF said its Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) and the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) of the Royal Malaysia Police had been sharing critical intelligence on Internet love scams reported in both countries since February.

The two departments identified several suspects believed to be responsible for at least seven cases reported in Singapore and 25 in Malaysia.

In an operation last Wednesday and Thursday, CCID arrested 11 suspects, including 10 Africans, in Kuala Lumpur. At the same time, CAD arrested three Singaporean men in Singapore for helping to transfer the syndicate's earnings, SPF said.

CAD director David Chew said the operation was "yet another testament to the strong bonds between CAD and CCID".

"Both departments share a common resolve to ensure that transnational fraudsters do not get away with hiding behind the Internet to commit crimes," he added.