In pictures: Singapore's 'biggest carnival' at Marina Bay opens

SINGAPORE: After a week's delay, what's being billed as the biggest carnival in Singapore is ready to open at Marina Bay on Friday (Dec 15).

Located at the Promontory and Bayfront event space, the Prudential Marina Bay Carnival looks set to have something for everyone – from spinning thrill-seekers around at speeds of nearly 100kmh, to the million or so plush toys to be won at the carnival games.

Admission to the carnival is free, but rides and games cost between S$4 and S$14.



THRILL-SEEKERS

For the bravest of the brave, there is the Mach 5, towering 55m above ground, spinning riders upside-down and backwards in the air and hitting speeds of 96kmh in under eight seconds.

Definitely not for the faint-hearted - and in hindsight, probably the ride that should be kept for the last if you want to enjoy the carnival’s full experience.

Advertisement

Advertisement





For a slightly tamer ride, there are the Euro Coaster and Pirate Ship.

Das Fun Schiff (Pirate Ship). (Photo: Elizabeth Khor)

Euro Coaster. (Photo: Elizabeth Khor)

There is also the Jungle River - similar to a log flume - as well as the Star Flyer, which sends riders sailing through the air 35m above the ground while enjoying a panoramic view of Singapore’s skyline.





The Star Flyer at the Promontory@Marina Bay. (Photo: Elizabeth Khor)

CHILDREN OF ALL AGES

Kids will also be spoilt for choice, with a Dumbo Ride, a merry-go-round, Shark Coaster and bumper cars.

Gallopers (Photo: Elizabeth Khor)

Train Ride. (Photo: Elizabeth Khor)

FOOD AND GAMES GALORE

This month, there will be more than 25 food options at the carnival, including burgers, cocktails, pasta, drinks and cookies.

A range of food offerings available at the Marina Bay Carnival, including pasta and nachos. (Photo: Elizabeth Khor)

With 25 games available - including bowling, ring-tossing and plate-breaking - there is no shortage of ways for carnival-goers to get their hands on the one million plush toys available.



About 1 million plush toys to be won at the Marina Bay Carnival. (Photo: Elizabeth Khor)

Up to 25 game stalls available at the Marina Bay Carnival. (Photo: Elizabeth Khor)

It took some effort and more than a few tries ... but this reporter too, managed to get her hands on a prize - eventually!

Win a giant unicorn at the Marina Bay Carnival. (Photo: Elizabeth Khor)

The Prudential Marina Bay Carnival is open daily from 4pm to 11pm until Apr 1, 2018, except on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, when it opens at 3pm to 2am the following morning.