In pictures: Singapore's 'biggest carnival' at Marina Bay opens
SINGAPORE: After a week's delay, what's being billed as the biggest carnival in Singapore is ready to open at Marina Bay on Friday (Dec 15).
Located at the Promontory and Bayfront event space, the Prudential Marina Bay Carnival looks set to have something for everyone – from spinning thrill-seekers around at speeds of nearly 100kmh, to the million or so plush toys to be won at the carnival games.
Admission to the carnival is free, but rides and games cost between S$4 and S$14.
THRILL-SEEKERS
For the bravest of the brave, there is the Mach 5, towering 55m above ground, spinning riders upside-down and backwards in the air and hitting speeds of 96kmh in under eight seconds.
Definitely not for the faint-hearted - and in hindsight, probably the ride that should be kept for the last if you want to enjoy the carnival’s full experience.
For a slightly tamer ride, there are the Euro Coaster and Pirate Ship.
There is also the Jungle River - similar to a log flume - as well as the Star Flyer, which sends riders sailing through the air 35m above the ground while enjoying a panoramic view of Singapore’s skyline.
CHILDREN OF ALL AGES
Kids will also be spoilt for choice, with a Dumbo Ride, a merry-go-round, Shark Coaster and bumper cars.
FOOD AND GAMES GALORE
This month, there will be more than 25 food options at the carnival, including burgers, cocktails, pasta, drinks and cookies.
With 25 games available - including bowling, ring-tossing and plate-breaking - there is no shortage of ways for carnival-goers to get their hands on the one million plush toys available.
It took some effort and more than a few tries ... but this reporter too, managed to get her hands on a prize - eventually!
The Prudential Marina Bay Carnival is open daily from 4pm to 11pm until Apr 1, 2018, except on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, when it opens at 3pm to 2am the following morning.