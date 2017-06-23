Singapore Mint launches commemorative NS50 silver medallions

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Mint is releasing NS50 silver medallions next Tuesday (Jun 27) to commemorate 50 years of National Service, it announced on Friday.

The two NS50 silver medallions - a glow-in-the-dark silver medallion representative of the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and a coloured silver medallion representative of the Home Team - are also to recognise the contributions of past and present national servicemen, the Singapore Mint said in a press release.

The glowing "mob man" silhouette of an armed soldier man on the obverse of the glow-in-the-dark medallion is meant to resemble the flashing TV icon for mobilisation, the Singapore Mint said.

Meanwhile, the coloured medallion features a uniformed policeman and fireman "working hand-in-hand together to ensure peace within the nation", it added.

Both medallions are made of 999 fine silver and share a common reverse side.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The reverse side of the NS50 commemorative medallions denotes the first and 50th years of National Service in Singapore.

The medallions will be available at Singapore Mint retail shops from next Tuesday and at the “Salute to Our Nation” fair organised by the mint at ChinaTown Point from next Wednesday to Jul 4.

They will retail at S$80 each, but all past and present national servicemen, regular SAF servicemen and regular Home Team uniformed officers can purchase them at a discounted price of S$70. They are also entitled to purchase each medallion at a special price of S$50 with the use of NS50 vouchers for payment, according to the press release.