Singapore Motorshow 2017 returns with 16 new launches

SINGAPORE: At least 16 new models will be launched and more than 200 vehicles will be on display at the Singapore Motorshow when it returns for its third year running, said organisers on Thursday (Jan 5).

Cars like the Toyota C-HR, as well as brand new models from Audi, Honda, Hyundai, Jaguar Land Rover, Subaru, Kia and Nissan will be on display at the four-day event, which takes place between Jan 12 and 15 at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre.

Virtual reality (VR) will also feature strongly, with several automakers using the technology to showcase their products: Visitors will be able to touch and configure an Audi “live” before their eyes in what organisers billed as "a unique walking VR experience". Hyundai will have VR gear and other interactive activities for visitors to learn more about its new products.

World famous stunt driver Russ Swift’s performances will also make a return this year. Swift’s segments are available in hour-long time slots throughout the event. Tickets for the show are free, and will be given out on a first-come-first-served basis an hour before each show, organisers said.

Visitors will also stand a chance to win the new Subaru Impreza by taking part in a lucky draw. The event's official media partner, Mediacorp will hold another lucky draw, with three prizes of S$1,000 cash each.

Tickets cost S$6 during weekdays and S$8 on weekends. Children below 120cm in height will be allowed to enter the event for free. A limited number of special preview tickets are available at S$10 per entry, where visitors will be allowed to enter from 1pm on Jan 12.