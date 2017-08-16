Singapore moves above HK in liveability for the first time: EIU survey

SINGAPORE: Singapore has become more liveable than Hong Kong, according to the latest Global Liveability Ranking released by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) on Wednesday (Aug 16).

Singapore rose 11 places to 35th in a survey that assigns scores to 140 cities based on each's stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education and infrastructure.



This is Singapore's highest ever position in the ranking, and the first time that it surpassed Hong Kong, the EIU said. Hong Kong slipped two places to 45th.

The Australian city of Melbourne topped the list for the seventh year running, followed by Vienna, Vancouver, Toronto and Calgary. Meanwhile, Damascus in war-torn Syria occupied the last slot.

"Singapore's jump up the rankings can be attributed to consistent and impressive improvements in educational attainment, which has delivered a perfect score for education and pushed the overall score for the city-state above 90 per cent for the first time since the survey began," said Jon Copestake, the editor of the survey.

"However it is worth remembering that, although ten ranking places now separate Hong Kong and Singapore, the difference between them is marginal at just 1.6 per cent and both comfortably sit in the top tier of liveability where there are few, if any, challenges to lifestyle."

In Asia, Shanghai, Bandar Seri Begawan, Phnom Penh, Colombo and Port Moresby also saw improvements in their rankings, which the survey attributed largely to infrastructural improvements and broadening cultural availability.