Singapore Muslims committed to building 'cohesive and prosperous' nation with other faiths: Mufti

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Muslim community is "committed to stand shoulder to shoulder with other faith communities in offering the positive role that religion can play in building a more cohesive and prosperous nation" said the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) in a letter.

The letter on Friday (Dec 23) to Catholic Archbishop William Goh and Anglican Bishop Rennis Ponniah, was signed by Mufti Dr Fatris Bakaram and Muis chief executive Abdul Razak Maricar.

Conveying Christmas greetings on behalf of the Muslim community in Singapore, the letter said:



"These are troubled times for many communities around the world. Recent incidences, such as the inhumane attack on Berlin Market, underscore the need to continue to work together to reinforce our ties and friendship and stand together in solidarity to deepen our understanding of each other and to build a culture of cooperation.



"This will be our best response to the tide of extremism which is against the core spirit of our religions," the letter added.