Singapore named Asia's best seaport for 29th time

SINGAPORE: The Port of Singapore has been named the best seaport in Asia for the 29th time, beating Hong Kong and Shanghai.



This was announced at the 2017 Asia Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Awards (AFLAS) on Thursday (Jun 29).



According to the a news release by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), the Port of Singapore clinched the award for its leading performance on a range of criteria.



Advertisement

Advertisement

These include cost competitiveness, a container shipping-friendly fee regime, provision of suitable container shipping-related infrastructure, as well as timely and adequate investment in new infrastructure to meet future demand.

Votes were cast by readers of freight and logistics publication Asia Cargo news which organised the awards. The two other finalists for the Best Seaport in Asia award were the Port of Hong Kong and the Port of Shanghai.

"We are humbled and honoured by this recognition,” said MPA’s chief executive Andrew Tan. “Despite the current challenging conditions, we were able to retain our position as the world’s busiest container transhipment hub in 2016. This would not have been possible without the strong support of our partners."