Singapore narrows 2017 GDP forecast as Q2 growth quickens to 2.9%

SINGAPORE: The full year growth forecast for the Singapore economy has been narrowed to 2 to 3 per cent, from the earlier range of 1 to 3 per cent, said the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Friday (Aug 11) as data showed the economy growing quicker than initially thought in the second quarter.

Compared with a year ago, Singapore's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 2.9 per cent in the three months to June. This figure beats both the previously announced second-quarter advance estimates and first-quarter growth, which showed year-on-year growth of 2.5 per cent.



On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, the economy expanded 2.2 per cent during the April-to-June period, way above the earlier estimates of 0.4 per cent growth and reversing from a contraction of 2.1 per cent in the first quarter.



The manufacturing sector continued its outperformance, with a robust growth pace of 8.1 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter, after expanding 8.5 per cent in the previous quarter. Growth was primarily supported by the electronics and precision engineering clusters, which were lifted by strong global demand for semiconductors and semiconductor-related equipment.



On the other hand, the biomedical manufacturing, general manufacturing and transport engineering clusters saw a decline in output.



On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted annualised basis, the manufacturing sector expanded by 2.9 per cent, accelerating from the 0.3 per cent growth in the previous quarter.



Across the other sectors, the wholesale & retail trade, the finance & insurance, as well as the business services sectors all recorded accelerated year-on-year growth in the second quarter.



The construction sector, however, remained in contraction due to a fall in both private and public sector construction output.



GLOBAL GROWTH ON TRACK TO BE HIGHER IN 2017: MTI



The outlook for the global economy has remained stable in recent months, with global growth on track to come in higher in 2017 as compared to 2016, said MTI in its media release.



In the US, the economy rebounded to grow at a faster pace in the second quarter of the year, as compared to the first quarter. This growth momentum is expected to be sustained in the second half of 2017, supported primarily by domestic demand. For 2017 as a whole, the US economy is expected to grow at a faster pace as compared to 2016.



Meanwhile, the Eurozone economy is expected to remain stable and to continue to grow at a modest pace for the rest of 2017, with an improvement in labour market conditions. Better business and consumer sentiments, coupled with accommodative monetary policies, are also likely to support domestic demand. On balance, growth in the Eurozone is expected to pick up slightly in 2017 as compared to 2016, MTI said.



In Asia, China’s growth is projected to ease slightly in the second half of 2017, following stronger-than-expected growth in the first half of the year. In particular, real investments are likely to see a modest slowdown over the course of the year. However, exports are expected to remain robust, with the recent pickup in external demand likely to be sustained into the second half of the year, thereby supporting GDP growth.



Within Southeast Asia, growth in the Indonesian and Malaysian economies is projected to remain resilient for the remaining quarters of the year on the back of healthy domestic demand and a sustained improvement in merchandise exports.



Nonetheless, downside risks such as anti-globalisation sentiments that could adversely affect global trade remain. Global political risks and policy uncertainty also remain elevated, reflecting in part uncertainties over the policies of the US administration and on-going Brexit negotiations.



Also, at this advanced stage of the US’ economic expansion, monetary policy could normalise faster than expected, thus causing global financial conditions to tighten more than anticipated. There also remains the risk of a steeper-than-intended pullback of credit in China as efforts to contain leverage and risks in the financial system continue. Nonetheless, the potential for these downside risks to have a significant impact on global growth in 2017 has eased compared to three months ago.



Against this external backdrop, the manufacturing sector is likely to continue to provide support to the Singapore economy in the second half of the year. In particular, the strong performance of the electronics and precision engineering clusters is expected to be sustained into the second half of the year on the back of robust global demand for semiconductors and semiconductor-related equipment, although the pace of expansion may moderate given less favourable base effects.



Likewise, externally-oriented services sectors such as the transportation & storage, wholesale trade and finance & insurance sectors are expected to benefit from the pickup in global trade. Meanwhile, the information & communications and education, health & social services sectors are likely to remain resilient.



On the other hand, the performance of the construction sector is expected to remain lacklustre, weighed down by the continued weakness in private and public sector construction activities.



Taking into account the global and domestic economic environment, as well as the GDP growth of 2.7 per cent achieved in the first half of the year, the full-year growth forecast for the Singapore economy has been narrowed upwards to a range of 2 to 3 per cent, from the initial 1 to 3 per cent.



Barring unexpected outcomes in the global economy and key sectors in the domestic economy for the rest of the year, MTI said it expects GDP growth for the full year to likely to come in at around 2.5 per cent.

