Singapore needs to tackle changes head on: Heng Swee Keat on Budget 2017

SINGAPORE: While Singapore is not facing a crisis, there are domestic and external changes that may have “far-reaching implications” for the country and these will need to be tackled head on, said Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat at the end of a three-day Parliament debate on the Budget for 2017.

These changes include Singapore’s ageing population and slowing growth in the labour force, as well as external threats such as rising protectionist sentiment, shifting global trade patterns and new disruptive technology. Given potential “far-reaching implications”, the best way for Singapore to "address them is to meet them head on”, Mr Heng said in his round-up speech on Thursday (Mar 2).

As such, Mr Heng echoed the views of Holland-Bukit Timah GRC MP Liang Eng Hwa in describing the Budget as an opportunity for the Government to lay out “plans and priorities to work with people and businesses to bring Singapore forward”, rather than an occasion for “many tasty goodies”. He emphasised the need to future-proof Singapore in a world that is undergoing major and rapid structural changes, by having people and businesses acquire deep skills.

Unlike the 2009 global financial crisis or 1985 recession, Singapore is “not in a crisis”, he said. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 2 per cent in 2016 is comparable to the growth of other high-income economies, and the country remains an attractive investment destination globally.



He said the Budget has struck a “careful balance between reinforcing restructuring efforts and providing support to businesses and households”. Against the current macroeconomic backdrop, the slightly expansionary fiscal stance is appropriate, Mr Heng added.



“GIVING THE RIGHT MEDICINE TO CURE THE AILMENT”



But the finance minister acknowledged the concerns that businesses may have amid the tough economic climate. Over the past three days, many MPs have voiced concerns about the level of relief for local businesses to cope with rising costs, particularly with the upcoming hike in water prices.



“We recognise that some businesses are facing cost pressures but we must also recognise that in a functioning economy, cost pressures serve as price signals so that resources can be channelled into the most productive use. We must be careful not to hamper this process,” said Mr Heng, while adding that an across-the-board stimulus may further push up cost pressures.



He noted that the Government’s support measures for businesses in Budget 2017 totalled up to S$1.4 billion, and said that this is “not a trivial amount”. The short-term measures come "on top of the substantial stimulus measures introduced in the last three to four years, of which the cumulative effects are still working through the economy".



Mr Heng also defended the approach of targeted help, as different sectors face varying challenges and opportunities amid an uneven recovery in the economy.



“This is what the Chinese call giving the right medicine to cure the ailment. A panadol may work for a while to dull the pain but it masks the underlying problem and delays needed action,” he said in Parliament.



“We are providing near-term relief but we do not want to provide only temporary relief. We want to help our businesses build deep capabilities that will enable them to adapt to a fast changing world and seize new opportunities when they arise. And this is the key to continued success,” he added.



“WHAT WE NEED IS NOT A CHANGE IN STRATEGY, BUT A STRATEGY FOR CHANGE”



Mr Heng also addressed comments about the Committee on the Future Economy’s (CFE) report lacking some details on how to steer the economy’s future path.



“To those that are looking for a new blueprint and a plan to follow, let me say that what we need is not a change in strategy, but a strategy for change,” he said.



While the world is changing, Singapore does not know "the pace and direction for change” hence what the country needs “is not a cast in stone roadmap but a spirit to constantly forge forward and to find a new way forward”, he added.



He cited the need for Singaporeans to explore new opportunities by going beyond job roles and geographical boundaries, as well as for businesses to develop a strong spirit of enterprise, innovation and the courage to go global. Above all, industry partners, trade associations and chambers, unions and public agencies need to forge strong partnerships via platforms such as the Industry Transformation Maps (ITMs).



However Mr Heng stressed that the Government is not the key driver of ITMs. Instead, the crux lies on strong participation of industry players.



“After the Budget, one economist asked me is the Government really the right party to drive the ITM? It was an indirect way of saying does the Government have the business experience to say what should be done to restructure each sector? And my answer is, well, he’s right. The Government cannot on its own design plans for the tens of thousands of firms across the different industries. This is just not possible nor is it what we want to do.”



Mr Heng described the CFE strategies as part of a “broader movement to develop a pervasive culture of innovation, nimbleness and adaptability” which will not take place overnight. The Budget for 2017 is "a step in that direction and builds on what CFE has put forward”, he said.



The finance minister added: “This is a budget to position us for the future. And this is about doing, learning and adapting ... We cannot afford to wait and see. Those who wait will only miss out.”