Singapore, New Zealand hold inaugural defence ministers' meeting

SINGAPORE: Defence Ministers from Singapore and New Zealand on Monday (Jan 16) reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen bilateral defence ties at the first Singapore-New Zealand defence ministers’ meeting in New Zealand.

Dr Ng Eng Hen and Mr Gerry Brownlee discussed ideas on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation, including further training opportunities in New Zealand, according to a joint statement. This includes the establishment of annual air force staff talks, an education and training working group, as well as an operational working group, which could be used to discuss new cooperation initiatives.



They also exchanged views on a range of regional security issues, such as the impact of leadership changes in the US, as well as regional security architecture. Dr Ng described the sit-down as a "meeting of minds". "We both recognise, as indeed most of the world does, that we are entering a period of uncertainty. Many things are changing and we felt that in this period of uncertainty, we should really strengthen relations with those who are like-minded, share the same platforms that we have, like the Five Power Defence Arrangement and the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus," Dr Ng said.

Both ministers agreed to conduct the ministerial meeting annually for discussions on issues of mutual concern.

The meeting followed a visit to Waiouru Training Area where Exercise Thunder Warrior is taking place. The exercise - now marking its 20th anniversary - involves about 500 personnel from the Singapore Artillery. The training area in Waiouru is more than twice the size of the entire Singapore.

During their visit, Dr Ng and Mr Brownlee observed an integrated live-firing exercise involving the Singapore Self-Propelled Howitzer Primus, the Safari Weapon Locating Radar and the Field Artillery Meteorological System.

“Singapore is one of the closest military relationships that New Zealand has,” said Mr Brownlee. “We have been able to very personally reaffirm the close relationship between our two countries and express the desire that we do expand the various interactions that we have as we move forward.”