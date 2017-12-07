More flights between Singapore and Auckland from next year

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Air New Zealand (Air NZ) announced on Thursday (Dec 7) they will launch a third daily flight between Singapore and Auckland from October next year.

This will boost capacity on the route by up to 40 per cent and add more than 165,000 seats annually between the two cities, the airlines said in a joint media release.

The new service will operate daily during the peak northern winter season (Oct 28, 2018 to Mar 30, 2019) and five times weekly during the northern summer season (Mar 31, 2019 to Oct 26, 2019).



The airlines will operate one daily return service each, while the third service will be operated by SIA during the northern winter season and by Air NZ in the northern summer season.

SIA will use a mix of Airbus A380s and Boeing 777-300ERs depending on the season, the release stated, while Air NZ will operate its new-configuration 787-9 aircraft, which offers more Premium Economy and Business Premier seats.

"Our alliance with Air New Zealand has already benefitted customers through more capacity, choice, improved connections and more codeshare destinations," said SIA's senior vice-president of marketing planning, Mr Tan Kai Ping.

The new flight will increase convenience for SIA customers and demonstrates the airline's commitment to the New Zealand market, he added.

Ticket sales for the new Singapore-Auckland flight will begin progressively from this Friday.

