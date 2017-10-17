Singapore non-oil exports fall 1.1% after 4 months of growth

SINGAPORE: Shipments of locally produced goods declined in September after four months of expansion, as exports of electronic products came in short.

On a year-on-year basis, non-oil domestic exports (NODX) fell by 1.1 per cent last month, trade agency International Enterprise (IE) Singapore said on Tuesday (Oct 17).



The decline comes after a 16.7 per cent growth in August marked four months of expansion.

On a month-on month seasonally adjusted basis, NODX plunged 11 per cent last month, reversing a 4.2 per cent expansion in August.

After 10 consecutive months of growth, shipments of electronics declined due to a high base last year, falling 7.9 per cent from the same period a year ago. It had increased 20.8 per cent expansion in August.

Exports of non-electronics expanded by 1.9 per cent year-on-year, slowing from the 15 per cent rise in the previous month.

Shipments to the majority of Singapore’s top markets rose in September, except for Hong Kong, the EU 28 and Thailand. Growth was led by Malaysia, China and Japan.