Singapore on target list for cyberattacks, new SAF command set up to handle threats: Ng Eng Hen

SINGAPORE: Cyberattacks are a growing threat around the world and Singapore is on a target list, warned Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen.



“Singapore has now found itself on someone’s list,” said Dr Ng in an interview on Tuesday (Jun 27) to mark SAF day.



“The attacks are orchestrated, the attacks are targeted. They want to steal specific information, and there are minds behind this orchestration.”



While he did not reveal who may be responsible or where the attacks could originate from, Dr Ng noted the potential consequences when hackers “burrow tunnels” and create “backdoors” in systems which other attackers may then exploit.



Even though Singapore has largely escaped recent attacks such as the WannaCry and Petya ransomware which hobbled global businesses and national services from Europe to Asia, Singapore has not been immune to such threats.



In February, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) was attacked by hackers who made off with the personal details of some 850 national servicemen and staff.



“We take (the threat) very seriously. It has same impact as a terrorist’s physical attack and it can have physical consequences," said Dr Ng. “It can be devastating.”



The Singapore Armed Forces’ (SAF) is not letting its guard down. Its latest response to cyber threats is to create a new C4 Command which will be inaugurated in November, said Dr Ng.



To be led by a commander holding the rank of Brigadier-General, the new C4 Command will coordinate and implement operations relating to the protection of SAF’s network infrastructure. It will integrate the existing C4 (Command, Control, Communications, Computer) Operations Group and the newly-minted Cyber Defence Group to streamline operations.



This runs parallel to MINDEF’s Defence Cyber Organisation which was announced in March.



When fully staffed in 10 years, the C4 Command will be 2,000-strong, made up of both full-time and operationally ready national servicemen.



Eighteen-year-old Private (PTE) Ragul Balaji is one of them. Currently serving with the Military Police, he will form part of the SAF's pioneer batch of cyber defenders.



The self-professed tech enthusiast was talent-spotted after he and some friends topped a cyber security competition that was organised by the Defence Science and Technology Agency.



"It's a very efficient way to use manpower. Because (we) already have the basic skills, (the SAF) can focus on just putting us through the more advanced training,” PTE Ragul said.

It’s a strategy that MINDEF is banking on as it gears up to meet cybersecurity challenges. Second Defence Minister Ong Ye Kung had said earlier this month that the ministry is looking to educational institutions to identify students who could serve in cyberdefence vocations.



“We would also pick up stuff faster, because I believe most of us who are interested in this are self-motivated,” said PTE Ragul. “It's something that I already love to do and now I'm doing it to serve my country."