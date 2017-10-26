Singapore passport gets new design, security upgrade

SINGAPORE: The Singapore biometric passport is getting a facelift and a security upgrade, according to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority on Thursday (Oct 26).

It said in a press release that the passport will come with new visa page designs and additional security features to make the passport harder to forge or be tampered with.

Specifically, there are two new security features added. The first is the image of the passport holder inside the window, which can be viewed as a positive or negative portrait when tilted and viewed in transmitted light. The second is a surface transformation design in the shape of the national flower, which displays light reflective and animation effects at different angles, the ICA said.

(Photo: ICA)

The following features present in the existing passport design have also been enhanced to provide additional security:

The Multiple Laser Image (MLI) in the shape of the Singapore map

An improved Diffractive Optically Variable Image Device (DOVID) design that has an achromatic effect when tilted at different angles

An embossed tactile design

As for the visa pages, they will feature designs of six local landmarks - the Singapore Botanic Gardens, Esplanade, Marina Barrage, Gardens by the Bay, Singapore Sports Hub and Punggol New Town. These will replace the existing image of the Central Business District skyline and the Esplanade, the agency said.

Like the existing passport, the new design complies with the recommendations and requirements laid down by the International Civil Aviation Organization, it added.

Singapore citizens with existing valid passports will not need to replace their passports, while those who have applied for passports and are received by ICA from Oct 21 will be issued those with the new design. These will be available for collection from Oct 30, the agency said.

Collection of the new passport will be from the ICA building between Oct 30 and Nov 15, and extended to selected post offices from Nov 16, it added.