Singapore passport ranked 4th globally in travel freedom

SINGAPORE: The Singapore passport has been ranked joint-fourth in travel freedom, its highest ranking in the Henley & Partners Visa Restrictions Index and up from fifth place for the past three consecutive years.

The global index, produced in collaboration with the International Air Transport Association, ranks countries according to the number of other countries or territories that their citizens can travel to without having to obtain a visa.

Currently, those holding the Singapore passport can travel to 173 countries or territories without needing a visa.

Germany came in tops for the fourth year in a row, with those holding its passport being able to access 177 countries or territories without a visa. Sweden was second, while Denmark, Finland, Italy, Spain and the United States tied for third place.

Singapore shares the fourth-place ranking with Austria, Belgium, France, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway and the United Kingdom.

Within Asia, Malaysia came in 13th with visa-free access to 164 countries or territories. Thailand ranked 67th with visa-free access to 71 countries or territories, Philippines came in 75th with 61 countries or territories, Indonesia was 79th with 57 countries or territories and Myanmar was 93rd with 41 countries or territories.

Afghanistan ranked lowest on the index at 104th place, with access to only 24 countries or territories without a visa.

In total, 48 countries lost ground, dropping between one and three ranks, and only 42 countries showed no movement at all.