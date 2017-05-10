Singapore Pavilion opens at Venice Biennale

Singapore’s representative at the Biennale this year is pioneering multidisciplinary artist Zai Kuning, with Dapunta Hyang: Transmission of Knowledge, a culmination of more than 20 years of his research on Malay culture and history in Southeast Asia as part of a broader inquiry on identity.

VENICE: The Singapore Pavilion at the 57th edition of the Venice Biennale was officially opened by Singapore's Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu at the Sale d’Armi building at the Arsenale in Venice on Wednesday (May 10).

It is Singapore's eighth participation since 2001 at the prestigious international contemporary art event.



“We recognise that this is an important platform for our visual artists and their technical specialists to present their works to the global audience. We have been particularly encouraged by the warm reception given to our previous editions,” said Ms Fu in her opening speech.



“Our artists, such as Zulkifle Mahmod, who represented Singapore at the 2007 Venice Biennale, have also used the Biennale to launch their international careers.”



Singapore’s representative this year is pioneering multidisciplinary artist Zai Kuning, with Dapunta Hyang: Transmission of Knowledge, a culmination of more than 20 years of his research on Malay culture and history in Southeast Asia as part of a broader inquiry on identity.



As the only Singaporean artist exploring the region's collective history through the pre-Islamic Srivijaya era, Zai's pavilion work delves deep into a history and heritage of Southeast Asia not commonly found in history books, specially zooming in on the forgotten stories of the orang laut (sea people), and mak yong, a dying pre-Islamic operatic tradition, alongside the narrative of the first Malay king of Srivijaya, Dapunta Hyang Sri Jayanasa.



“This is a masterpiece nearly two decades in the making. Zai’s work is based on extensive research into the pre-colonial histories of the Riau Archipelago and its people,” said Ms Fu. “His interactions with the orang laut, sea people of the Riau Archipelago, reveal lesser-known aspects of the region’s cultural heritage … Through his work, the audience is encouraged to reflect on the roots and history of this region.”



Zai, 52, told Channel NewsAsia that he feels he doesn’t just represent Singapore alone here at the Biennale, arguably the most significant international contemporary art stage. He explained that what he is presenting is not just about Singapore history, but rather the history and living cultures across Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand - the Malay world that the world knows “very little about”.



“I represent the spirit of the Southeast Asian people who have vision. Not only do you have money, you have knowledge, you have craftsmanship, you can make things. And you give them culture,” he said. “And that is what we are. We are not slaves.”



Being part of the Biennale is important, he said, as this work is for the world to know that in Southeast Asia, there is a history that is completely forgotten.



“The whole idea about the work, the transmission of knowledge, is about consciousness. And this consciousness belongs to merchants, craftsman and artists,” he explained. “It’s also to establish certain knowledge about democracy. We stop slavery, for example. We appreciate artists. We appreciate musicians; we appreciate chefs who make good food. That’s culture. It’s about culture. “



Central to the exhibition is the ship – the fifth and largest vessel that Zai has created to date – symbolic of the Srivijaya empire and its influence over the region. At 17m long and 4m high, it is suspended on trusses and is made of rattan, waxed string, books and stone.







Visitors at the Singapore Pavilion told Channel NewsAsia that they were taken by the exhibition’s enormity.



"It's a very impressive work. Just from the structure, and materials used alone,” said Valerie Colloredo, from France. “It reveals a strength and fragility, and it's beautiful aesthetically as well."



Karen Fincham from New Zealand, who was at the Biennale for the first time, agreed. “What really struck me is how huge the piece is, and how it strikes you," she said.



Sotirios Papadopoulos from Greece was also very impressed. “It's obvious many people worked hard in making this possible. I'm curious how they made it happen. I think it's one of the most important and best-located pieces in the Arsenale - it has to be here."



The Singapore Pavilion closes on Nov 26.

