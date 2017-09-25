Singapore picks Pop Aye for foreign-language Oscar contention

LOS ANGELES: Singapore has selected Pop Aye as its national contender for the Academy Awards foreign-language category. Directed by Kirsten Tan, the film won the world cinema dramatic special jury award at Sundance earlier this year.

Set entirely in Thailand, the film stars Thaneth Warakulnukroh as a down-and-out architect who is reunited with his childhood elephant. They embark on a road trip across the Thai countryside in search of their old home.

"Pop Aye is a story of self-discovery, beautifully told by a Singapore team, including director-writer Kirsten Tan, producers Lai Weijie and Huang Wenhong, and executive producer Anthony Chen. The film has resonated with audiences both at home and internationally," said Joachim Ng, director of the Singapore Film Commission.

The film recently opened theatrically in Taiwan, after releases in North America, France, The Netherlands, Singapore and Thailand. On the festival circuit it will next screen in Zurich, London, Busan and Tokyo.



In a Facebook post on Monday, Tan said she felt "incredibly honoured and proud to be Singapore's entry to the Academy Awards".



"Love it or doubt it, every filmmaker in the world pays attention to the Oscars - to have a shot at representing Singapore with my debut feature feels to me a powerful and humbling experience," she said.

Tan made history in January when Pop Aye won the coveted World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Screenwriting at the Sundance Film Festival held in Park City, Utah. It was the first Singapore film to win an award at the prestigious film festival.

The film has since won other awards and has been screened at film festivals across the globe.