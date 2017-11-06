Singapore plans to clamp down harder on unlicensed massage businesses

A tenfold increase in fines and the addition of jail terms “will be a stronger deterrent”, says the Ministry of Home Affairs.

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has promised “tougher action” against unlicensed massage establishments (MEs) as it moved to enact new legislation in Parliament on Monday (Nov 6).



As she detailed proposed changes first laid out last month, Second Minister Josephine Teo noted that many unlicensed MEs were in fact fronts for vice activities and “the proverbial wolf in sheep’s clothing”.

“There is a clear difference between licensed and unlicensed MEs. In 2016, Police enforcement found less than three per cent of licensed MEs to have vice-related infringements. This is significantly lower than the 40 per cent of unlicensed MEs with vice-related offences,” she said.



Mrs Teo described the current maximum S$1,000 penalty for unlicensed ME operations as “grossly insufficient compared to the profits that unlicensed MEs can make, especially by engaging in vice activities”.



The Massage Establishments Bill will therefore increase the penalty for operating unlicensed MEs to a maximum fine of S$10,000 or two years’ imprisonment or both.



Repeat offenders face a maximum fine of S$20,000 or five years’ imprisonment or both.



Advertisement

Advertisement

“The significantly higher fines and the inclusion of imprisonment as a punishment will be a stronger deterrent,” said Mrs Teo.



SHUTTING DOWN PREMISES

However, these consequences will only be dealt down upon conviction. Coupled with the time taken for court proceedings, there have been cases of unlicensed operators “blatantly” continuing to operate even after being charged, due to the lucrativeness of their illegal activities, said Mrs Teo.



In such instances the Police will be empowered to issue a premises closure order - requiring the unlicensed ME premises to be vacated within a specified time and physically secured thereafter.



If the order is not complied with, the Police can take necessary steps, or use reasonable force.



Any person who enters the premises without prior permission from the Police will be deemed to have breached the order, and could face a maximum fine of S$15,000 or three years’ imprisonment or both.



HANDLING COMPLICIT LANDLORDS



Mrs Teo also touched on the need to punish “irresponsible” landlords who knowingly lease their premises to unlicensed ME operators.



“We will require landlords to evict tenants who have been convicted of unlicensed ME operations,” she said. “The Police will notify the landlord when their tenant is charged in court... Landlords will therefore have no reason to be unaware of their tenants’ illegal activities.”



“After the tenant has been convicted… the landlord must require the tenant to hand over possession of the premises within a month.”



Added Mrs Teo: “Otherwise, the Police will take action against the landlord for the offence of allowing his premises to be used for operating an unlicensed ME... This offence carries the same penalties as the offence of operating an unlicensed ME.”



REMOVING “UNSUITABLE PERSONS”



A further suite of measures will be introduced to keep “unsuitable persons” out of the massage industry, said the Second Minister for Home Affairs.



MHA will expand the licensing assessment to include other “relevant persons”, besides the applicant, who can influence the decisions of the business.



If any of these individuals are not “fit and proper”, the Licensing Officer can refuse to issue a ME licence, and revoke an existing one, said Mrs Teo, adding that the Police will publish criteria for applicants and “relevant persons” on their website at a later date.



Licensees also need to seek approval before hiring an employee - who again must fulfil “fit and proper” criteria to be set out in the subsidiary legislation at a later stage.



Said Mrs Teo: “For example, if any employee has any involvement with vice activities, or has been convicted of serious offences such as outrage of modesty, he or she will not be allowed to work in the ME.”



EXTRA POLICE POWERS



There will also be a new provision to allow the Licensing Officer to modify licence conditions, in order to intervene promptly against problems and dis-amenities associated with MEs.



“For example, if a licensed ME poses law and order problems, the Licensing Officer may decide to curtail its operating hours for the remaining duration of its licence term,” said Mrs Teo.



In cases where MEs lock their doors to obstruct or delay enforcement, Licensing and Police Officers can enter using necessary force and without a warrant, if there is reasonable suspicion of offences under the Act.



Finally, the Licensing Officer may also appoint suitably-trained individuals such as Auxiliary Police Officers or retired Police Officers as “authorised persons”, said Mrs Teo.



These will be empowered to enter and inspect ME premises, and request for records, accounts, and other information for purposes of compliance checks.



This is to provide the Police with deployment flexibility and allow them to conduct more frequent checks - but “authorised persons” will not have powers of investigation or forced entry.