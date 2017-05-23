Singapore-Poland ties ‘warm and long-standing’: President Tony Tan

WARSAW: Ties between Singapore and Poland are "warm and long-standing", President Tony Tan Keng Yam said during an official dinner hosted by Polish President Andrzej Duda on Monday (May 22) in Warsaw.

While both countries celebrate its 48th year of diplomatic relations, President Tan, who is currently on a seven-day state visit to Poland and the Czech Republic, said ties actually go back further with some Poles contributing directly to Singapore’s nation building.

Both presidents cited the example of Polish architect and urban town planner, Mr Krystyn Olszweski, who was the chief designer of the team that developed the first concept plan for Singapore in 1971.



Mr Olszweski spent 15 years of his professional life living and working in Singapore, where Mr Duda said he had a vision to develop a city which would be “friendly” to the people living in it, and the natural environment, where “modern technology would be interwoven with nature”.



Mr Duda said: “Just like Mr Olszweski managed to combine in his projects all his imagination and attachment to nature, together with Singaporean modernity, Singapore and Poland, too, can be successful in joint efforts in scientific research and economic projects."



Advertisement

Advertisement

Going forward, the Polish president said there is “huge potential lying dormant in the cooperation of (the) two countries”.



President Tan said both countries share common interests in entrepreneurship, innovation and technology. Singapore and Poland, he said, are located “at the heart of their respective regions”, while being “open, outward-looking economies that place high importance on free trade and investment”.



He expressed confidence that the new partnerships signed between the Polish Investment and Trade Agency, IE Singapore and Singapore Business Federation on Monday (May 22) will further strengthen business ties.



The ratification of the EU-Singapore Free Trade Agreement, President Tan said, can allow Poland to use Singapore as a platform to engage the Southeast Asia region.



Economic cooperation aside, there is also room to enhance people-to-people ties, he added. To that end, President Tan welcomed Polish leaders, officials, businessmen, tourists and students to visit Singapore.



President Tan said he is confident that ties between Poland and Singapore will further strengthen and reach new heights, as both countries move towards the golden jubilee of the bilateral relations between Singapore and Poland in 2019.