Singapore police commissioner receives Brunei state award

SINGAPORE: Brunei has conferred a prestigious award to the Commissioner of the Singapore Police Force (SPF) Hoong Wee Teck, reflecting the "excellent relationship" between both countries.

The Most Exalted Order of Paduka Keberanian Laila Terbilang was conferred by Sultan Hassanah Bolkiah to CP Hoong on Monday (Mar 27) during an investiture ceremony. The state award is the highest Bruneian award to be conferred on foreign police chiefs, according to SPF's press release.

"This award reflects the long-standing friendship and cooperation between both police forces, and we will continue to work closely with the Royal Brunei Police Force to fight transnational crime,” said CP Hoong after the ceremony.

CP Hoong is the first from the SPF to be conferred this award.