Singapore Pools Building latest found to have combustible cladding

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Pools Building at Middle Road has been found to have cladding that does not meet fire safety standards, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in an update on its website on Monday (Sep 4).

It is the 16th building found in an ongoing investigation to have used combustible composite panels as cladding. Others flagged by SCDF include Our Tampines Hub, Biosensors International building and a few luxury condominiums.



The issue was uncovered after a fire broke out at a Toh Guan Road industrial building in May, killing a 54-year-old woman.

That building and 40 others had used composite panels from American brand Alubond which did not meet fire safety standards as they are not certified Class 0.

Under the Fire Code, there are five classes of certification - 0 to 4 - which indicate the rate at which flames can spread. Composite panels that fall under Class 0 means that the fire will not spread along the surface of the material when ignited.

Four of the buildings found to have the affected cladding have since had it removed. The cladding is pending removal at 11 structures, including the Singapore Pools Building.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SCDF said earlier that all the buildings are safe for occupancy, adding that it is working with building owners to remove the affected cladding within two months.

Chip Soon Aluminium, the construction firm that supplied the affected cladding, has had to stop selling some of its cladding products.