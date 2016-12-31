Singapore prepares to ring in the New Year

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans welcomed in 2017 with celebrations islandwide from Suntec City, to Marina Bay, to the heartlands.

For the first time, Mediacorp held its countdown party at Suntec City. Taking place right next to the Fountain of Wealth, Singapore’s biggest street countdown party kicked off at 7pm for seven hours of non-stop performances by the Republic’s favourite local talents.

Some party goers Channel NewsAsia spoke to said they had started queuing for the party since 3.30pm.

Caught up with some of the early revellers here at #Celebrate2017, and found out who they're here to see, and what hopes they had for 2017. pic.twitter.com/vy0xLkN4A5 — Kenneth Lim (林忠毅） (@KenLimCNA) December 31, 2016

At "Celebrate 2017: Countdown With Stars", revelers enjoyed food, drinks as well as non-stop entertainment from a line-up of close to 40 artistes. They included Rahimah Rahim, Gentle Bones, Najip Ali, Rebecca Lim, Elvin Ng, Felicia Chin and Romeo Tan.

The countdown was absolutely free and was hosted by DJs Jean Danker, Yasminne Cheng, Vernetta Lopez and Mike Kasem.

In the heartlands, more than 200 community celebrations took place.

At Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, about 5,000 residents turned up to ring in the New Year. A 7m by 3m mural wall made up of about 2,000 recycled bottle caps that were contributed and collected by residents, students, volunteers and various community partners was a higlight.

HEARTLAND FESTIVITIES ❤️: PM Lee Hsien Loong will be joining residents at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park to see in the #NewYear pic.twitter.com/pnFMFUfh2E — Channel NewsAsia (@ChannelNewsAsia) December 31, 2016

On the bottle caps, members of the public can pen their wishes for Singapore. The mural will be lit up by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who is also MP for Ang Mo Kio GRC.

Family bonding activities, as well as carnival games, were available while residents waited for the clock to strike 12.

Fireworks are expected across the island to kick off the start of 2017.