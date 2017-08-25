Singapore Presidential Election set for Sep 23, Nomination Day on Sep 13

SINGAPORE: The Presidential Election has been set for Sep 23 if more than one person qualifies to run for the position.



This was announced by the Elections Department on Monday (Aug 28), after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong issued a writ of election.

Nomination Day will be on Sep 13.

If there is only one eligible candidate, he or she will start the presidential term on the working day after Nomination Day.



Three potential candidates have declared their interest to contest the upcoming reserved election – businessman Mohamed Salleh Marican, Bourbon Offshore Asia Pacific chairman Farid Khan and former Speaker of Parliament Halimah Yacob.



With the writ of election issued, the presidential hopefuls must submit their applications within five days, and committees assessing their applications will have at least 10 days after the writ to do so.



Advertisement

Advertisement

So far, Mr Marican and Mr Farid have submitted their papers to the Elections Department. Following changes to the Elected Presidency, this year’s election has been reserved for candidates from the Malay community.



Apart from the usual Certificate of Eligibility, interested parties also have to submit a Community Declaration form to the newly established Community Committee. This is to certify that the prospective candidate belongs to the community which the election has been reserved for.



