Singapore ratifies global pact on curbing mercury use

SINGAPORE: Singapore will no longer allow the import of products that contain mercury, after it ratified the Minamata Convention on Mercury in New York on Friday (Sep 22).

The Minamata Convention is a global treaty that seeks to protect people from the adverse effects of mercury, which is one of the top 10 chemicals endangering human health and the environment, according to the United Nations.



Singapore signed the convention on Oct 10, 2013 to demonstrate its commitment to safeguard public health and the environment, said the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources in a news release on Saturday.

As a party to the convention, Singapore will tighten domestic controls relating to the supply and trade of mercury and mercury compounds.

For instance, Singapore will no longer allow products that contain mercury, such as certain thermometers and blood pressure devices to be imported for local use.

Singapore is one of 76 parties to the global treaty.

